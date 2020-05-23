DP Ruto in shock, his numbers are fake, spent millions for nothing as senators voted Kindiki out

Kithure Kindiki was fried, kafu kafu !

Politics is freakish

The people you eat mandazi with today, are the ones who will deliver you to the slaughterhouse tomorrow, and stay there to ensure your head is severed from the torso

On the other hand it appears the so called “numbers” that DP Ruto’s tangatanga has been scaring everyone around with, is actually a dead snake

It had real fangs which could bite but sadly it has no life

If it didn’t suffice in the senate as Kindiki lied on the chopping board, at the hour of need, then it is simply non existent and very imaginary

It hasn’t been long since I said here that, if you yoke Raila and Uhuru together, the resultant political juggernaut insurmountable

The best any competitor can do, is only wish that it doesn’t happen

Meanwhile here are some of the top reactions after it emerged that Ruto numbers were actually just in his pocket:

Gordon Opiyo: Machos Tupu!!! Imagine spending millions on these Senators to sing liwe liwalo tuko nawe hadi Mwisho. Picking them from obscurity and appointing them as Directors of State Corporations, then nominating them…..Alafu they geuka you…….Ni Machosi Tupu

Phelix G-Cord @PhelixOchola: Rift Valley has 18 Senators, 14 elected and 4 nominated. Ruto controls 5 of them out of 18. Next time he introduces himself as Rift Valley kingpin, please report to the nearest police station. #RutoGhostNumbers

Amakanji Thomas @AmakanjiThomas: The day KIBRA thought otherwise it’s when i knew #RutoGhostNumbers are just a mystery and his party boss told him in clear terms that Kibra people spoke peacefully… Tangatanga is full of hot air and 2022 the die is cast.

Dennis Onyango @DennisOnyangoGM: #RutoGhostNumbers the taps to free money are going to dry up, each ghost will have to prove his worth, the government tenders will end and the camp will be really cold and lonely if it isn’t already.

#RutoGhostNumbers Tangatanga conmen have turned into motivational speakers and bible quoters

