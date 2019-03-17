DP Ruto in panic as Statehouse operative plot impeachment in parliament

By O Nyachae

The oligarchs should call Ruto’s bluff & get over with it.

IMPEACH the man!

Voting in parliament is by secret ballot. If the Ayatollah Raila whips his members & the Agikùyù oligarchs rally the Mt. Kenya, Central Rift & Nairobi MPs, they CAN IMPEACH Ruto as DP & set him off for political oblivion…

Under Article 150 1 (b). I’m sure they can get 233 MPs & 45 Senators to carry out the exercise.

…FOUR YEARS is a LOT of time for one to be in the political woods & REMAIN RELEVANT. Even Kalenjin MPs will find it hard to hang around him…once impeached, the DPP & DCI should ignore him until after 2022. The man won’t survive.

By 2022, IF he makes it THAT far, he’ll be a shell of his former self. But a long as he’s DP & his wealth intact, prepare for a battle royale in 2022.