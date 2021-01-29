DP Ruto in PANIC after Mt. Kenya MCAs promised to support BBI

Ten County Assemblies have today assured President Kenyatta that they will pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) legislation within the required legal timeline.

The assurance by Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Laikipia and Nakuru County Assemblies was made Friday at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County during a meeting between the Head of State and 550 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and their respective leadership teams.



Led by their County Assembly Speakers and House Leaders, the MCAs said they back the BBI process because it will allocate more development resources to the grassroots and help solve challenges facing wananchi such as inadequate bursaries.

Below are pictures of the event

President Kenyatta thanked the County legislators for endorsing the BBI process saying the reforms will strengthen devolution thereby accelerating Kenya’s socioeconomic transformation.