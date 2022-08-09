DP Ruto immediate family leaves country via Wilson airport

Ruto’s immediate family members leave Kenya via Wilson Airport at 6pm Rachel Ruto and her daughters left Kenya via Wilson airport a little after 6 pm this evening.
The purpose of the trip and destination remains unknown however they were speedily whisked into the aircraft after arrival at the airport.
Speculation is rife that Ruto’s imminent defeat triggered the abrupt trip with the passengers carrying no luggage. We shall keep you updated.
Comments
me says
stop fake news
Ash says
This means Ruto has property abroad for his family plus substantial means
Whilst hustlers suffer unemployment, cash crisis.
New government should carry out thorough checks to how much money has been secreted abroad by the politicians.
Jadala says
Acheni propaganda
Anonymous says
Bartonacf says
