Exposed: DP Ruto’s father was a large scale farmer with tractors, dairy cows, not poor – Mzee Kibor exposes Ruto badly, hustler narrative backfires

It turns out DP Ruto was a son of a large scale farmer, his neighbour Mzee Jackson Kibor has revealed that DP Ruto’s father was a large scale farmer who supplied thousands of maize to the state strategic grain reserve the National Cereals and Produce Board and also supplied hundrends of litres of milk to KCC daily.

Ruto’s family had tractors and grade cows in 1970s, his father a native of Belgut constituency in Kericho county ventured into Uasin Gishu to practice large scale farming. Ruto was not a hustler, selling chicken was just a pass time for most Nandi young boys who were allowed to rear chicken as parents never value birds, rearing chicken was left to young boys and mothers (women) as a hobby and not for economic value back in the 1970s and 80s- Mzee Kibor told local reporters

Meanwhile Hon Moses Kuria says: As a son of a peasant I will not use my humble background as a tool to ascend to power, just the same way I do not expect those from rich backgrounds to use their privileged backgrounds as a tool to ascend or keep power. Hubris is unacceptable from those of us from poor backgrounds as it is from the rich. Humility needs to be our guiding factor for both chicken sellers and sons of Presidents.

Dear DP Ruto. Just because you were poor and stole to become rich, doesn't give you reason to assume you're entitled to thank God more than others. Everyone has a struggle and reason to thank God. It's not about money. Some would exchange good health for money. — Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) May 30, 2019

kwani money is the only thing God can be thanked for? — Ja Loka🇰🇪 (@_fels1) May 30, 2019

1. Stole to become rich – Applies to everyone in the prayer thing

2. It's not about money – He mentioned sitting in the high table, not being rich. — Sen. Muluvi Mutua, EBS (@Muluvi) May 30, 2019

@WilliamsRuto so long as you are PERCEIVED BY THE PUBLIC to be corrupt, so long as you are arongant, so long as you are always attacking or hurting or abusing Eng. @RailaOdinga EXPECT THE SAME from me. — Eng. John Oranja (@john_oranja) May 30, 2019

Yeah. I support you. He has done alot. The kiambaa fire of 2007, The Jacob Juma manenos the Msando finishing and the famous Kimwarer and Arror dams — Hon Mugambi Kiroria (@juliuskimathi28) May 30, 2019

I hope some day you sit on a table where you can understand things differently. Your statement will change. — christian_yk (@yurichristian15) May 30, 2019

Let Ruto remember we all walked bare footed used grass in sacks for mattress but that was common to all families perhaps his father had hundreds of arces of land what we want is sound leadership and humility justifying the humble past in his life by helping the poor — Samuel N Orutwa (@orutwasam) May 30, 2019

Kes. 60 was H.E DP Ruto (Dr) first shoe in 1981. Recall in 1981, you would buy/sell a goat at Kes. 50. H.E DP Ruto (Dr) is telling us fiction — Ombuna Cyrus (@Omachini) May 30, 2019

DP Ruto is a pathological liar. He's not a hustler. If he bought his first shoes in 1981 at Sh60, then he was super rich. By then, $ was trading at Sh8. In the present day, that is cool Sh800.. the hustler tag is just fictitious, meant to confuse us! #StopTheseThieves pic.twitter.com/0wzg1uPnS7 — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@o_abuga) May 30, 2019