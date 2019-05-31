Kenya Today

Exposed: DP Ruto’s father was a large scale farmer with tractors, dairy cows, not poor – Mzee Kibor exposes Ruto badly, hustler narrative backfires

It turns out DP Ruto was a son of a large scale farmer, his neighbour Mzee Jackson Kibor has revealed that DP Ruto’s father was a large scale farmer who supplied thousands of maize to the state strategic grain reserve the National Cereals and Produce Board and also supplied hundrends of litres of milk to KCC daily.

Ruto’s family had tractors and grade cows in 1970s, his father a native of Belgut constituency in Kericho county ventured into Uasin Gishu to practice large scale farming. Ruto was not a hustler, selling chicken was just a pass time for most Nandi young boys who were allowed to rear chicken as parents never value birds, rearing chicken was left to young boys and mothers (women) as a hobby and not for economic value back in the 1970s and 80s- Mzee Kibor told local reporters

Meanwhile Hon Moses Kuria says: As a son of a peasant I will not use my humble background as a tool to ascend to power, just the same way I do not expect those from rich backgrounds to use their privileged backgrounds as a tool to ascend or keep power. Hubris is unacceptable from those of us from poor backgrounds as it is from the rich. Humility needs to be our guiding factor for both chicken sellers and sons of Presidents.
