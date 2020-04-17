DP Ruto humiliated as registrar confirms new Jubilee officials, Tuju, Murathe win big

Top Statehouse operative David Murathe and Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju have won round one of the tussle with DP Ruto as registrar of political parties has confirmed the new list of officials. Jubilee Party followed the law in making changes to its leadership, the Registrar of Political Parties has said.

Yesterday Registrar Anne Nderitu told local media that after scrutiny, it was established that documents presented to her office effecting changes, which have caused an uproar among some members, were signed by bona fide officials as required by law.

Jubilee has proposed to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina in the National Management Committee (NMC) after all three took up government jobs. The party has nominated Lucy Macharia, Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso, and James Waweru to replace them.

“The intention to change Jubilee Party’s national management committee followed the law. For us, we look at the documents and confirm if they have been signed by the relevant officials, and in this case that was done,” said Ms Nderitu.

Yesterday MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto faulted the party’s leadership for failing to convene any meeting three years since its formation. The leaders said lack of meetings for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), National Delegates Council (NDC) and the Parliamentary Group (PG) had now led to members resorting to using social media to air their grievances.

Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany (Soy), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata) and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika blamed the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju of misleading party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta not to convene the meeting. The four was surprised when they went to the registrar of political parties to check if due process was followed and were surprised that all documents were legit. They were left woth nothing but blame Tuju and other unforeseen hand in the changes.