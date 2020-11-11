DP Ruto urges 40yr old blogger Dennis Itumbi to marry, says June Ruto is available for marriage before its too late

Deputy President William Ruto urged his daughter June Ruto to get married and settle down to raise a family.

Ruto was speaking during the traditional marriage ceremony between Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and businessman Sam Mburu in Laikipia County over the weekend on November 7.

As he was giving his remarks at the reception, the DP paraded June alongside his staffers Dennis Itumbi and David Nzioka who stood up as he was making his address.

Preparing them for what is ahead, the deputy president stated that the trio was ripe for marriage and he would not mind going back to Laikipia to look for suitors.

“Now that we have finished with our friends Sam and Susan, there is this young man called Dennis (Itumbi who was in attendance stands up). There is another one known as Nzioka. We also have June (she stood up). They are our next candidates for marriage and they are good people. So we are ready to come back for more suitors here in Laikipia in future,” he spoke.

Being the daughter of the deputy president and an ambassador June attracts attention and intimidates potential partners in equal measure.

This is the same predicament KICC CEO Nana Gecaga, a relative of Kenya’s first family found herself in.

In a past interview with Business Daily, Nana disclosed that dating was the biggest challenge in her life because some men wanted to use her social status.

She disclosed that “I have struggled with relationships. I have had a couple of good relationships, but mostly it’s been difficult because the people have not been interested in me as a person.”

June is Kenya’s top diplomat in Poland and heads the embassy in the capacity of Charge D’Affaires.

She joined the diplomatic service in 2014 and had previously been serving as second counsel in the Kenyan embassy of Rome, Italy.

Ruto has previously stated that being the oldest he serves as a father figure to his staff and those around and encourages them to settle down.

Speaking during the burial of one of his staffers in October 2019, he reiterated that family is a good way to leave a legacy.

Ruti has been married to his wife Rachel for 28 years and will be celebrating their 29th anniversary on Dec 21. Together they have been able to raise 7 children, one of whom is adopted.