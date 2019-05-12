Kenya Today

DP Ruto headache: Three Kalenjin governors, 16MPs to dump Jubilee, join Chama Cha Mashinani

Business mogul Zeddekiah Bundotich alias Buzeki has sent very strong signal of his next move after ditching DP Ruto’s Jubilee two weeks ago. At a public function today, the billionaire businessman nearly declared Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani CCM as his new political home.

Reliable sources have confirmed that Buzeki will lead a group three governors and 16 Kalenjin MPs who will join Chama Cha Mashinani in a protest against cartels around DP Ruto who have impoverished the community and also misused professionals from the community as conduits of corruption, many have been sacked and are either under investigation or already facing corruption charges.

Top Kalenjin leaders in Jubilee who are opposed to DP Ruto’s cartels include governors Alexis Tolglos of Marakwet, Uasin Gishu governor Mandago, Kericho Governor Prof Chepkwony, ex-Bomet governor Isaac Ruto, Nandi hills MP Alfred Keter, Cherang’an MP Kuttuny, Hon Tiren; others include Six MPs from North Rift, 3 from Central Rift and 3 from South Rift. The revolt against Ruto is building up and local pundits have warned that it may turn to Tsunami that will deal a blow to DP Ruto 2022 ambition.

Buzeki, a billionaire businessman, who has interests in shipping, transport and dairy sector among other areas, said since the last elections he has been monitoring the political situation and Jubilee in particular. His formidable financial war chest and deep pockets are an asset for the team and it will be interesting how the events unfold in coming days.

Other Kalenjin billionaires who have dumped DP Ruto include David Langat and Joshua Chepkwony he of KASS FM/TV media

