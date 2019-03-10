DP Ruto has lost it, going mad over war on corruption

By AB Murage

William Ruto is angry. Very angry that ODM expelled Aisha Jumwa. Every party has its structure, procedure and operational modus operandi. The leadership of a party are indebted to run the party based on established guidelines.

Kenyans are not angry about Jumwa. They are angry about thefts that Ruto and his allies (are reported to) commit Monday to Saturday then pray on Sunday macho kavu. I wish Ruto’s energy would be directed at corruption, drug trafficking, and impunity that has severely disfigured the government that he works for as Deputy President and not how a political party has decided to keep its house in order.

Eti if you are man enough, you would not have convened an NGC to expel Jumwa. Really? A man enough would spare the lives of children and their mothers seeking refuge at a church and not lock them up, douse them, and kill them by fire. Being man enough is feeling the guilt of stealing from old men, poor mothers and widows so that you and your family can eat well and live like Kings. What a shame! Being man enough is returning the grabbed playground that belongs to school children. Being man enough is being man enough not to salivate and grab the only shamba that belongs to a peasant — a victim of post election violence — war that you created yourself to chase members of a certain tribe from Rift Valley. Child enough…