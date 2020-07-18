DP Ruto fake handouts to youth groups crushed by Uhuru, rolls out massive kazi mtaani for thousands countrywide

By Wahome Thuku via FB

IN one photo are hundreds of young people engaged in Kazi Mtaani program across the country for the next 6 month. It’s like a military service for the country.

They will not just earn justified income and feel the beauty of having well earned money, their work in the streets and communities will touch all of us.

IN second photo is a bunch of 20 or so youths, carefully selected (mainly the local influencers), well choreographed and taken to Karen to receive a share of the collapsed dam projects, in the name of sewing machines and KENTANKs and hair driers.

They are not necessarily needy. Noooooo. They are only being assembled as a 2022 campaign machinery.

Remember when I asked why you are not giving handouts yourselves. 60% of those who responded said its because they are not running for a political office. That is exactly the point.

Handouts have nothing to do with empowering anybody. They are a token for catching the prey.

Gîkûyû gîtegwo na matiangi. That is the message.

No problem with trapping Kikuyus like birds. You will catch the naive ones others will escape to tell the story.

The only unfortunate thing is that the hoodwinking handouts are being dispensed by the Deputy President of Kenya, the man who should be at the heart of knowing how to fine-tune Kazi Mtaani, which is a government project.