DP Ruto grounded in Nairobi due to Coronavirus outbreak, no more rallies !

Deputy President William Ruto is said to be grounded in Nairobi following restrictions imposed by the Emergency Response Committee, including a ban on public gatherings like Church service. His Tanga Tanga rallies have all been thrown to limbo.

Churches are shutting their doors in precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus spread thus shrinking political space for the paranoid DP Ruto.

His meetings and political rallies across the country cannot proceed in the wake of the ban. The crisis is a blessing in disguise to Ruto who had started a journey of self destruction by attacking his boss Uhuru Kenyatta (The System) and accusing the System of plotting to eliminate him ahead of 2022 election.



DP Ruto has no choice but to keep off public gatherings to be safe, actually Coronavirus presents the safest access to assassination as all one needs is to have a COVID 19 positive patient/person cough near him (Ruto) and he will be gone, he is youthful but from the look of things, the way he loses weight sometimes, hair and skin turns to that of a ghekko means he may be having an underlying condition that is deadly if he comes a cross the COVID 19 virus, he must keep off public gatherings indeed whether he likes it or not– a senior politician told this writer in confidence.

Many other politicians have also had their events cancelled, this includes the Raila Uhuru led BBI rallies and also Gideon Moi’s KANU delegations to his home Kabak.