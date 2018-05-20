DP Ruto Fails Help Poor Mother of Two Children Who Begged For Help, Left Her Stranded and Rushed To His Chopper #Hustler?

By Standard Correspondent

Drama ensued in Eldama Ravine over the weekend after a mother of two disrupted Deputy President William Ruto’s speech to seek audience. The unidentified woman who had stayed calm as other leaders addressed rose to meet the Deputy President while he was addressing the people.

Security personnel including the DP’s bodyguards tried to bar her from reaching the DP, forcing him to intervene. Together with her two children she headed to the podium as she shouted Ruto’s name. The intervention by the DP saw the security personnel allow the woman sit down where other leaders were sitting. The DP promised to meet her after he finished his address.

While seeking the deputy president's attention, the woman was heard saying that she is homeless and had nothing to offer her children and she is jobless.

Efforts by Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis to calm the woman failed to bear fruits as the woman kept on shouting the DP’s name. It however emerged later that she did not meet the DP. The unidentified woman was left stranded as the DP rushed to his chopper without meeting her. None of the leaders including the governor showed concern over the woman, leaving her with her problems.

