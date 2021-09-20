DP Ruto endorses Waititu for Kiambu Gubernatorial seat in 2022 through UDA

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu alias Baba Yao has declared that he will vie for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Waititu, who was accompanying Deputy President William Ruto on his Kiambu tour on Sunday, September 19, stated that he would make a political comeback after he was impeached as governor.

While addressing the crowd, the former governor stated that he had chosen to work with Ruto because of his influence in Central Kenya.

“Where I am today, I will be coming back to Kiambu. Do you want me to come back to Kiambu? I am with you and I am with the Deputy President in the UDA party,” Waitutu declared.

The former governor further castigated the jubilee administration for forcefully removing him from his seat because of his close association with Ruto.

“A lot of people have suffered because of the row between Uhuru and Ruto. I was the first victim before they went for other allies.

“I am at peace even though they removed forcefully without following the law,” the disgraced county boss stated

He also urged the DP to make peace with Uhuru as recommended by the Catholic Bishops, stating that the reconciliation will bring peace among Kenyans.

“The Catholic Bishops have stated that you and the president should reconcile. This will bring peace and enable us to campaign peacefully,” Baya Yao implored.

However, he urged Ruto to ensure that the government does not use its institutions to punish his political allies.

“Once you are on the reconciliation table, tell them to stop using the EACC and the KRA to punish those who are supporting your presidential bid,” Waititu noted.

In December 2019, members of the Kiambu county assembly unanimously voted to impeach Ferdinand Waititu.

Waitutu was replaced by his then-deputy and current Kiambu Governor James Nyoro.