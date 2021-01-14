DP Ruto dumps Kamba hustler, endorse dynasty Urbanus Muthama for Machakos Senatorial seat

Hustler team leader Deputy President William Ruto has unveiled Urbanus Mutunga Muthama Ngengele as he preferred candidate for the Machakos Senatorial by-election slated for March 18, 2021.

DP Ruto made the announcement on Thursday after a meeting with a section of leaders from Machakos at his Karen residence in Nairobi.

The deputy president welcomed Ngengele’s candidature describing him as “a hustler.”

“Grateful to witness the partnership forged by the Machakos Senate by-election hopefuls in favour of Urbanus Mutunga Muthama Ngengele, a hustler from the county. Our gratitude to them for their audacity and leadership to cede their aspirations and back Ngengele for the race,” said Ruto in a tweet.

Ngengele is set to contest under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party associated with Dr Ruto.

Other candidates eyeing the Machakos Senate seat include Ms Agnes Kavindu, the ex-wife of former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama. She will be vying on a ticket of the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Democratic Movement.

Also on the race is former cabinet minister Mutua Katuku who is running on a Maendeleo Chap Chap party ticket.

The Jubilee Party has since opted out of the upcoming by-elections to avoid political confrontation and contest with its handshake partners in NASA, according to Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka on December 11, 2020.