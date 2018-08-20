”Dear DP Ruto, Don’t Resist Demolition Of Weston Hotel, Focus on Big Prize”- Mutahi Ngunyi Lies To Ruto

Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has warned Deputy President William Ruto against protesting ‘aggression’ launched on him by the Government.

In his weekly analysis, Mr Ngunyi advised the DP not to contradict President Uhuru Kenyatta’s effort in fighting corruption, which has in the recent past included the demolition of buildings built on riparian land and road reserves.

“I think William Ruto is a targeted man,” he said.

A section of Weston Hotel which is linked to Mr Ruto has been earmarked for demolition while Dolphin Hotel in Shanzu registered under Weston Hotel Limited is on the spot for allegedly encroaching the Indian Ocean.

Ngunyi encouraged DP Ruto not to fight the demolition of buildings linked to him noting that he should be concerned with succeeding President Kenyatta, which he described as a greater vision.

“Ruto should not interrupt the State aggression towards him. In fact, he should yield to it. The cost of losing a few buildings without a fight is nothing compared to the price of becoming the President,” Mr Ngunyi opined.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and Deputy President William Ruto (left) (Facebook)

Nonetheless, the political scientist went on to warn Ruto against following President Kenyatta blindly.

