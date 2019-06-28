Nyali member of parliament Mohamed Ali has come to the rescues of his enemy turned friend and master William Ruto following alleged assassination plot.
Ali who was accompanied by a group of Tanga Tanga Mps faulted the government for continued assassinations since time immemorial.
Ali popularly known as Jicho Pevu also said that they were saddened by alleged CS Tuju’s remarks about post election violence where hundreds were burned in Kiambaa church by a group sinister to the deputy president.
Mohamed told off Ruto’s opponents to look for votes from the people and not taking away people’s lives for power.
Ali said that they have not the killing of Jacob Juma and christopher Chege Msando.
Here is the video:
DP Ruto did not kill anyone in Kiambaa -Hon. Mohamed Ali (Jicho Pevu)
Comments
Anonymous says
Some things are extremely baffling, infact puzzling. And when it comes to principles, Kenyans have a problem! Otherwise how do you descibe Mohamed Ali? A ngiri? From rags to riches. You may not belief he is the one of Jicho pevu..frothing in the mouth as he fought Uhuruto, and now!
Anonymous says
We kula hizo pesa Pole Pole, u didn’t know or even hav an idea of what you are talking about. You might not even know whether those violance occured or not, only saw and read them on media. Young man mwenye macho haambiwi tazama!
Anonymous says
Money is the root of all evil …observe table man ace ‘Ali is a fraud like his boss .killings were done. in full glare…of the media media lies don’t work busts.
sigi gili says
Tuju has not committed any crime.
What is wrong in having a fund raising to rebuild the church where women, children and men were burnt a live. All these monies Ruto has been waasting going round the country and giving corrupt pastors stolen from tax payers why cant he rebuild that church just in his back yard, if he is innocent.
Anonymous says
the media has become a ladder to politics. they behave as saints then ones in politics hidden self jumps out. remember governor samboja of classic fm evening debate.