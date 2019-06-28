DP Ruto did not kill anyone in Kiambaa -Hon. Mohamed Ali (Jicho Pevu)

Nyali member of parliament Mohamed Ali has come to the rescues of his enemy turned friend and master William Ruto following alleged assassination plot.

Ali who was accompanied by a group of Tanga Tanga Mps faulted the government for continued assassinations since time immemorial.

Ali popularly known as Jicho Pevu also said that they were saddened by alleged CS Tuju’s remarks about post election violence where hundreds were burned in Kiambaa church by a group sinister to the deputy president.

Mohamed told off Ruto’s opponents to look for votes from the people and not taking away people’s lives for power.

Ali said that they have not the killing of Jacob Juma and christopher Chege Msando.

