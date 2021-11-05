“DP Ruto did not help us in 10 years development”, MP Wambugu says

By Ngunjiri Wambugu via fb

POLITICAL RALLIES RECORD PROOF THAT JUBILEE DEVELOPMENT RECORD IS INDEPENDENT OF RUTO’s INPUT

I see TangaTanga are very proud of the fact that Ruto has done 187+ political rallies in 30 days. And it quite a remarkable achievement.

What they don’t realize is that they have just confirmed that we – as Kenyans – pay Ruto a government salary as a #DeputyPresident. However what he does everyday is work as a #PresidentialAspirant.

We can also agree that since it’s impossible to do these many political rallies and still deliver as DP, (political rallies are not part of the JD of a DP), it is now official that all and any of the development programs you see going on in Kenya are INDEPENDENT of William Ruto’s input.

AND THEN RUTO CHANGED INTO A COMPLETE ANARCHIST!

I want to appreciate TangaTanga for directing their esteemed researchers to dig clips in which I am saying good things about their candidate – despite the fact that these clips are actually over 5 years old. I shall not call it an act of desperation. No. I chose to see it as an honor, and appreciate it. 😇

But this clip tells you how things can change!

Today Raila Odinga – the man we loved to hate as Mt Kenya – is operating as a genuine real-life Statesman, and has become a chief confidant of Uhuru Kenyatta.

On the other hand William Ruto – a man we loved, and who used to be Uhuru Kenyatta’s right hand and chief confidant, and who we expected would automatically take over after Uhuru – has transformed himself into a genuine and complete anarchist, against Uhuru Kenyatta and his government; while still in office and serving as Uhuru Kenyatta’s principal assistant!!!

ALL IN 4 YEARS!

In Mt Kenya we say that you tell a true leader not by what they say during their best days, but on how they behave during their worst days. We have seen Ruto at his worst. We have seen what he asks his followers to do when he is angry. We have also seen Raila at his worst. And we have seen what he asks his followers to do when he is angry.

Who – amongst the two – would you want to see exercise state power – when angry? This is how to tell #InWhoseHandsAreWeSafer

Thank You For This Pre-2017 video Itumbi. I appreciate and feel very honored that your research guys have found it necessary to dig into the archives to find anything I have said in the past that supports your candidate today.

But what I personally learn from this is why we must never write people off, until it’s over.

Who would have imagined that today Raila would be a recognized and credible statesman, while Ruto would be a total anarchist?!!!

It’s unbelievable.

Which is why the question for 2022 MUST REMAIN – with what we know and have seen about the two gentlemen – bad and good – in #WhoseHandsIsKenyaSafer between the two?