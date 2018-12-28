DP Ruto did not help Uhuru win presidency in 2013, 2017, we rigged elections, hakuna deni!

DP Ruto’s surrogates full of brown envelopes are running around claiming Mt Kenya region should reciprocate and vote him in 2022 to a man as their Kalenjin counterparts did in 2013 and 207. They claim Ruto helped Uhuru to become president!

Well, Mt Kenya region has hit back saying the region feels and owes DP Ruto nothing, they say it is Uhuru who helped Ruto become a deputy president with immense powers commanding half of government executive positions including cabinet. It is on record that 2013 elections were massively rigged by the system that was controlled by Mzee Kibaki regime (read Kikuyus) and DP Ruto contributed nothing!

In 2017 again, elections were rigged by the system and later when Supreme Court nullified elections there was no competition since Raila boycotted again and therefore DP Ruto had no role and helped Uhuru with nothing.



DP Ruto has stuck with President Uhuru, sticking in government like a TICK sucking public resources via cartels in Energy sector, Agriculture sector and Transport sector. The Kikuyu nation is arguing that DP Ruto has benefited more than even Uhuru himself and therefore he must as well retire with Uhuru come 2022.



Well, if you heard David Murathe speak in Vihiga on boxing day then you will understand that DP Ruto’s goose is cooked.

Hon Murathe is not an ordinary politician like Moses Kuria who runs errands for anybody. Murathe represents the oligarchs, the Mt Kenya mafia, the power brokers who own Kenya.

Apart from being president Uhuru’s long-time friend and drinking buddy, Hon Murathe played a key role in a special group of senior individuals in government and from the financial sector, mainly from the Mt Kenya region. This group quietly but diligently campaigned for Uhuru’s re-election and raised a lot of money that was used to oil the campaigns countrywide including hiring of international lobbyists in USA and in London UK, the hiring of top PR firms including data mining companies like the controversial Cambridge Analytica all of which DP Ruto had no clue existed and even no idea how much they costed.

The group David Murathe represents is trusted by the President, reportedly has been working behind the scenes to whose members are trusted by the president, has reportedly been working behind the scenes to sink Ruto’s political aspirations.

Murathe pronounced himself just a month after Uhuru himself appeared to throw Ruto under the bus, saying his choice of successor would be a “shocker”. The game plan was thrown into disarray.

In a terse statement to newsrooms yesterday, ex-Maragua MP Hon Elias Mbau fired a rejoinder that the Kikuyu community will not succumb to blackmail into blindly supporting any candidate.

Mbau strongly backed Murathe saying Kenyans must have the freedom to choose their leaders without being boxed into a corner.

“Our communities do mistrust each other because they are evil. They do so when they read evil in their leaders…The politics of extortion, corruption and arrogance must be opposed by all. We would better die on our feet than live on our knees,” Mbau said, calling a constitutional referendum a must.