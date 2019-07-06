Another of DP Ruto’s blogger in trouble; Benji Ndolo tracked down by auctioneers, Vehicle towed away, humiliated in CBD Nairobi.

Well well well, they say when it rains, it actually pours! this week has not been any different, DP Ruto has been constantly under siege since Uhuru’s controversial re-election in October 2017. This week the siege continued as top blogger Dennis Itumbi was dramatically arrested as he was taking mbosho at Charles’ near City Hall, Nairobi and remains in custody as DCI and FBI investigate a letter he is alleged to have authored and and commanded all Ruto’s 256 bloggers to trend it online. The letter claimed four cabinet secretaries and a powerful prinicipal secretary met and planned to assassinate DP Ruto….
It also turn out that another of DP Ruto blogger one Benji Ndoro, the guy who used to those things that rich kids do in America while there pretending to study is said to have been tracked down by auctioneers and was humiliated at Nairobi CBD as his vehicle was towed away over unserviced loans.
One would think that Benji, a staunch supporter of Ruto swims in billions otherwise why does he argue crap on twitter and on TV defending corruption,mis governance looting and gikimakago? total waste. Benji is a guy who pretends to be a scion of a dynasty having schooled at Sent Marys…. well he was humiliated as street kids made joke of him telling aache ufala alipe amdeni….one of the street kids who seeme to identify him wondered a loud; mdosi utambia watu nini sasa? . Hopefully he will tweet about his alleged situation, another street boy quipped ‘hawa ni wale wamewekwa wa-mathe mabongera,na kamahuwezi perform hivyo ndivyo kunaendanga- sponsor anaPullOut
