Another of DP Ruto’s blogger in trouble; Benji Ndolo tracked down by auctioneers, Vehicle towed away, humiliated in CBD Nairobi.

Well well well, they say when it rains, it actually pours! this week has not been any different, DP Ruto has been constantly under siege since Uhuru’s controversial re-election in October 2017. This week the siege continued as top blogger Dennis Itumbi was dramatically arrested as he was taking mbosho at Charles’ near City Hall, Nairobi and remains in custody as DCI and FBI investigate a letter he is alleged to have authored and and commanded all Ruto’s 256 bloggers to trend it online. The letter claimed four cabinet secretaries and a powerful prinicipal secretary met and planned to assassinate DP Ruto….

It also turn out that another of DP Ruto blogger one Benji Ndoro, the guy who used to those things that rich kids do in America while there pretending to study is said to have been tracked down by auctioneers and was humiliated at Nairobi CBD as his vehicle was towed away over unserviced loans.