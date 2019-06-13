DP Ruto behind attack of rebel MP Fatuma Gedi, used Duale first: Hon. Gladys Wanga

The 2019 Budget Reading by CS Henry Rotich has been characterized by a lot of Drama. The assault of Wajir County Woman Rep Fatma Gedi by Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim being the Genesis of all the hick up.

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has been sucked into the ongoing assault case of Hon. Gedi.

Hon Aden Duale described the Women Reps as endangered species/flower girls in his support of the Constitutional Review. Hon Aden Duale further pushed for the scrapping of the Women Rep Position and the Senate Positions.

Duale said all that during the Parliamentary session, where he also revealed that he has been holding constant meetings with Thirdway Alliance Leader Ekuru Aukot over the issue of referendum.

Gladys Wanga , Homabay women Rep, has claimed that it is not by coincidence that Aden Duale looked down upon women, then a day after Fatuma Gedi is assaulted.

“We do not want to believe it is by coincidence that the Majority leader yesterday termed women leaders as endangered species/flower girls and today a woman is assaulted,” Wanga retorted.

The Women Rep have thus distracted the whole budget reading process to protest the assault case.

Rashid Kassim was however arrested over the assault claims and is expected to be charged.

Kassim allegedly punched Gedi on the face leaving her profusely bleeding.

Gedi said Kassim confronted her at Parliament buildings parking lot and demanded to know why the Woman Rep, who sits in the Budget Committee, had not pushed for allocation of funds for Wajir East where he is the MP.