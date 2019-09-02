DP Ruto banks on Soccer star Mariga to divide Luyha votes, to help Owalo win Kibra seat

By Onyango Ochieng Jr.

The strata of Kibra constituency has been the same since 2007 with Luyha leading, Luo and Kikuyu follow in terms of numbers, oh yes it has been like that since the past two elections…There were Luhyia candidates in Kibra. Hon Ken Okoth and ODM still carried the day. Governor Mike Sonko won in Nairobi despite Kikuyu being majority and Kikuyu candidates contesting in the City.

Governor Kidero also won in 2013. In politics there is a bit slightly too complex beyond tribal permutations. DP Ruto’s stooge MacDonald Mariga is not even sent their to win, his backers know he lacks the intellectual firepower to be in parliament. But he is there to scatter the vote of the youth and luhyias and thus leave the race open for Ex Raila 2013 campaign Manager Eliud Owalo to square it out with Orero of ODM.

Actually Mariga is a stalking horse for Eliud Owalo. It’s a strategy in 36 stratagems of war where you shout in the west but attack the east to confuse the enemy.