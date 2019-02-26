DP Ruto angered as Raila meets Gedion Moi, holds four hours meeting

Opposition and NASA leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday 26th held a private meeting with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi in Nairobi.

Sources told Citizen Digital that the two leaders discussed among other issues the progress of the building bridges initiative, the corruption issue as well as the State of the Nation in general.

Raila Odinga whose politics is surviving in ‘handshake’ is fighting hard to get back to public office. His role in the ‘handshake government’ is to act as an oversight of the government and give ‘advise’ to the president.

The four times presidential candidate might be securing his bid for a big post in 2022 after his counterparts started camping in Jubilee and waiting for change in constitution to house ‘homeless’ politicians.

Gideon Moi is the targeted politician of the royal family as ‘TangaTanga movement’ is on the verge of collapsing.

The meeting held at a Nairobi hotel lasted for about four hours.