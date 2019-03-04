DP Ruto allies worst mistake is stealing from parastatals headed by Kalenjins destroying careers and blaming Raila and Kikuyus

….. And your worst crime is stealing from State Corporations headed by Kalenjins destroying their careers then blame 2022 Politics …. Also stealing from Ghost Road & Dams projects from our County … Senator, your Date with DCI/DPP/EACC is nigh! Don’t hide in 2022 Politics! — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 4, 2019

Kenyan Political Thieves running scared are shouting the most stupid Criminal Defence ever: Calling the Accusers also thieves. Kenya is now in a Unique Situation to deal with Corruption & Impunity. It should be arrest, conviction & forfeiture Of all unexplained wealth/assets. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 4, 2019

When the Chips are down on completion of investigations of Kshs. 21B wired out on Arror & Kimwarer Dams in my County to a Bankrupt CMC di Ravenna, Senators & MPs from Rift Valley & rented ones from Western Kenya & CSes will parade before us in handcuffs! What a time to be alive! — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 4, 2019

Interestingly the elected leaders from EM and RV in general are not outraged by this daytime robbery… you are literally the only one talking about it and they are coming at you for doing it. I haven’t seen common Mwananchi from EM holding any kind of protest but come 🗳 day? — Mamluki (@cgitosh) March 4, 2019

This is debatable. Are you willing to undergo lifestyle audit especially in regard to the allegations that you&your firm were used to siphon public funds from Parastatals especially the sunset years of KANU regime?At least I know one of the parastatals which we did due diligence https://t.co/FwBpHyj69K — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) March 4, 2019

Senator, am available & ready for audit anytime …. When President Moi left power in 2002, my practice was hardly FOUR years ….. Meanwhile, let’s wait for the Investigations on NYS, Energy Sector, Dams Projects, Maize imports, Embobut Resettlement et al & your role in them. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 4, 2019