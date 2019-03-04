Kenya Today

DP Ruto allies worst mistake is stealing from parastatals headed by Kalenjins destroying careers and blaming Raila and Kikuyus

  1. since, the vampire come to office with his regime,

    they have been looting and framing the kelenjins for those crime and forced those kelenjins to resign and the statistics is all out there.

    mt Kenyans can’t be heading all department office in the whole country, as they displace others in their schemes of looting and hiding behind their tribe and abyss regime as other hardworking Kenyans are shown the door on framed crimes they never committed but committed by those zombies from mt Kenya.

    let the truth be known. This is what is happening and it going own. Visit all government department and look at the list of those fired and you will be shocked to learn the truth of what mt Kenya shit is all about with their satanic zombie regime of the day.

