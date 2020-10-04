DP Ruto allies are cowards, can’t face Uhuru but instead blame Raphael Tuju over Jubilee wars

By Jerome Ogola
Uhuru has declared Ruto a persona non grata at the Jubilee headquarters in Pangani with propositions that he be defrocked of his deputy party leader’s position
It is Tuju who makes/made the declaration, but the former Rarieda MP is a mere marionatte of the Jubilee party leader
Anyone with a working brain could predict this seven years ago, that such moments were in the offing. It was bound to happen. It is happening
Hague was one of the ties that bound Uhuru to Ruto. The acquittal on lack of sufficient evidence, two years into the case, marked it’s collapse
The second reason their friendship blossomed is that their aspirations converged. Uhuru wanted presidency and Ruto wanted a platform that would help him get the same presidency
Right now, Ruto wants presidency and Uhuru has some other different ambitions, meaning there is no point if convergence
Ruto is attempting to ascend to presidency while Uhuru is descending and as Shaban Roberts or was it Ebrahim Hussein said in the play Mashetani, “mpanda ngazi na mshuka ngazi, hawawezi kushikana mikono”
In fact, it is these differences that will define the next elections
Fallouts and betrayals are what defines Kenyan politics. Funny enough, Susan Kihika, the daughter of a GEMA stalwart, blames the situation, on Tuju
She should have the balls to face Uhuru because in reality, the man tormenting Ruto is Uhuru and not Tuju. Everything Tuju conveys, even the emotions on display are dictated by Uhuru
The herodias who wants Ruto’s head is none other than Uhuru and not any Tuju
Dr Ruto has now grown into a political bull, like Uhuru and two bulls cannot put up in the same kraal. Each must have his own
This leaves Ruto’s supporters with an egg on their faces. Until recently, most still believed that Uhuru would back the son of Kamagut
In a country where election results are manipulated, every contestant would wish to have the incumbent on their side, as it takes the state machinery and not the people, to win elections
