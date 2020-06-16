DP Ruto 2022 campaign team revealed, check out list

Deputy President has finally come to terms that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not support his bid for presidency in 2022. Having lost control of Jubilee party the deputy president is set launch a new political party with which he will use as special purpose vehicle for the 2022 race.

He has since identified several politicians to take over top positions in the party and also spearhead his campaigns nationally. Prof Kithure Kindiki will be the deputy party leader. Others include: h

Rift Valley

This is considered Ruto’s stronghold but is expected to face serious opposition from KANU chairman Gideon Moi (in Baringo, West Pokot and Nakuru) and Chama Cha Mashinani’s Isaac Ruto will give a headache in Bomet and Narok counties. His troops in RV will be led by;

1 Hon Murkomen (Marakwet senator)

2. Caleb Kositany (Soy MP)

3. Susan Kihika (Nakuru senator)

4. Samson Cheragei (Nandi senator)

5. Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati MP)

6. Soipan Tuya(Narok Woman Rep)

Central Kenya

DP Ruto believes he has a upper hand in Central Kenya mainly due to Uhuru’s failure to deliver Jubilee promises to the region. The ground is pro-Ruto for now although things will change depending on Uhuru’s role post 2022. His team will include: He has identified

1. Purity Ngirici (Kirinyaga woman representative)

2. Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) , Mathira’s

3. Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira)

4. Kimani Inchung’wa (Kikuyu)

5. Mwangi Kiunjuri

6. Moses Kuria

Western Kenya/Luyha nation (Kakamega, Vihiga, Bugoma, Busia)

Ruto expects to bring on board Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula but meanwhile he has assembled his ground troops to be led by:

1. MP Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East)

2. John Waluke (Sirisia)

3. Boni Kwalwale

Eastern (Meru/Tharaka/Embu/Isiolo/Ukambani)

Ruto’s troops will be led by:

1. Prof Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi senator)

2. Mithika Linturi (Meru senator)

3. Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South MP)

4.Rehema Jaldesa (Woman Rep- Isiolo)

Kisii-Nyanza

Richard Tongi (MP Nyaribari Chache)

Joash Nyamoko (MP North Mungirango)

Joash Maangi (Deputy Governor Kisii county)

Nairobi

1. Mike Sonko (Governor)

1. Nixon Korir (outgoing MP Langata)

2. John Kiarie KJ (outgoing MP Dagoreth North)

Coast

1 Salim Mvurya (Kwale governor)

2. Naomi Shaban (MP Taveta)

2. Lydia Haika (Woman Rep Taita Taveta)

4. Mohammed Ali (Nyali MP)

5. Hassan Omar Salai (ex- senator Mombasa)

6. Khatib Mwashetani- (Lungalunga MP)

North-Eastern

Hon Aden Duale