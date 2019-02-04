Don’t worry of your security, David Murathe tells ‘Kikuyus’ voters in Rift Valley

Former Jubilee party Vice Chairperson David Murathe has cleared the air by stating that there are security measures in the Rift valley area thereby restoring hopes to MT. Kenya electorates who reside in such areas come 2022 in case they don’t vote for Ruto.

“We cannot live in fear and we must shun those who want to sell fear to our people in Mt Kenya. We only die once but the government and the President has promised that there would be no more post-election violence.”

Murathe, who is considered an insider to President Uhuru Kenyatta said the President had made a commitment that there would be no election-related violence.

Speaking on Kameme Tv on Sunday the former Gatanga MP added that the government had made advance security plans to ensure there is no repeat of the 2007 post-election violence.

“In 2007, people were killed because we did not think they would behave in such a crude manner. This time, the government is alert,” Murathe said on Sunday night.

Murathe has in the past differed with Jubilee over the upcoming elections where he said William Ruto should not be given an opportunity to lead the country in 2022 and such can be unforgivable mistake ever.