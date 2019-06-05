Don’t step in Malava, DP Ruto, Khalwale warned by irate youths after running with their money

The Deputy President William Ruto and his newly recruit Boni Khalwale have been barred from setting a foot in Malava constituency.

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale has been told not to dare set foot in Malava constituency until he pays more than Sh300,000 he owes to the crowd for hire who were ferried to his home on the day he decamped to Jubilee from Ford Kenya.

The Bull fighter hired a crowd of 300 people from Malava who were ferried in buses with a promise of each getting ksh.1000.

The promise of being paid later also hit a stumbling block.

The agitated lads stormed an apartment in Malava town where Moses Ambani, one of Khalwale’s footsoldiers who mobilised the youths to shore up the numbers had rented a room, demanding to be paid their dues forcing him to flee for his life.

It is claimed William Ruto who visited Khalwale Malinya home in Kakamega county to welcome him to Jubilee, had long released funds only for Khalwale to pocket it.

The ex-senator has declared he is in the race to succeed Governor Wycliffe Operanya who is serving his second and final term.

The Deputy President William Ruto is backing on Khalwale to win the votes of the Luhyia Region.

But the region is calling for unity as ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi is flexing up to go all the way to the State House.

Though the region remains divided as Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula is also eyeing a top seat and Wycliffe Oparanya who has announced his Presidential bid.