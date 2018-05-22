Don’t Kill The Messenger, Look At The Message – Senator Orengo Tells DP Ruto On reforms



By PAEnewskenya.com Reporter

Senate Minority Leader Mr. James Orengo has lashed out at those opposed to constitution amendments as selfish and self-seekers.

Addressing the annual conference for Members of County Assemblies at Pride-In Hotel in Mombasa today, Mr. Orengo said it was unfair for anyone to think that any calls for change to the constitution is targeting an individual or anyone’s ambition.

“The constitution is a document for the people of Kenya. It is a document that can be amended”, said the Siaya County Senator. “Constitution debate requires sobriety. Let us look at the issues being raised and not at who is raising them” he added.

He said there was need for everyone to sit down and look the issues being raised on constitutional reforms and instead of pointing fingers at each other, “we sit down and reason out”.

He urged Members of County Assembly to be focused on strengthening devolution but cautioned them against deviating from their core-responsibilities. “Don’t forget that you are the watchdog at the County level, you must question anything you think is not going right in the County” said the seasoned politician.

Read More on PAEnewskenya.com