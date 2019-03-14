Don’t remind me Pan paper mills factory in Webuye that UhuRuto sold for a song…

By Phil Wesonga

On privatisation of state institutions none was as distasteful as the purported sale of Webuye based Pan African Paper Mills by Jubilee leaders led by DP William Ruto who conspired to have it given to his sugar importation partners Rai Family for a song.

Before it was given to Rai, Ruto had visited Pan paper at least six times to relaunch and recommission the factory, promising locals jobs and recovery lost economic glory.

Pan paper was the biggest employer for Western people. Not anymore. Luhyas and Luos are now effectively economic slaves of the Rai and Ruto evil partnership.

Now mass importers of sugar such as Ruto and Rai are part and parcel of running down Mumias, Nzoia and Chemelil Sugar Mills in an intricate plan to acquire them on the cheap as they once did with Pan Paper.

Intrigues that saw Sh18 billion Panpaper sold off for Sh900 million