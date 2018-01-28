”Don’t Provoke Raila By Stopping Then Swearing In”- Francis Atwoli Warns Uhuru

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has cautioned President Uhuru Kenyatta against provoking NASA leader Raila Odinga by stopping the Opposition’s Tuesday oath.

He said using the police to stop the planned ceremony will only be a recipe for chaos, adding that the NASA team should be let to continue with their plan.

“Uhuru should either hold dialogue with Raila or allow him to take an oath,” Atwoli said at Ebukwala village in Khwisero on Sunday.

“Using police to stop Raila’s swearing in will only be recipe for fresh chaos in the country.”

Atwoli said his pleas for Uhuru to hold dialogue with the NASA leaders have fallen on deaf ears.

He said dialogue was the only way to avert chaos taking into consideration that Raila has a fanatical following in the country like Uhuru.

“We don’t want to lose any more lives like it happened during the repeat elections. Uhuru should just allow the scheduled oath Raila to take place at Uhuru Park peacefully.”

The COTU boss said intimidating Raila will only prove futile adding that the NASA leader is battle-hardened and has fought the previous regimes without fear.

“Uhuru should know that Raila is a fearless guy who disturbed previous regimes including his own father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga,” Atwoli said.

He advised Uhuru not to fall into the ODM leader’s trap saying the latter has never showed signs of fear of death or being sentenced.

Atwoli said COTU is still ready to steer the talks between NASA and Jubilee adding that the hard stances by the two political divides will hurt the country’s economy.

“The rate at which things are going in the country is dangerous and will only hurt the economy further.”

While thanking Uhuru for unveiling a new Cabinet, Atwoli underscored the need for the president to appoint more women to the remaining slots.