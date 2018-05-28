BOMBSHELL: ”I Don’t Need Your Security, God Will Protect Me Like Raila, Joho and Kalonzo” Governor Sonko Tells CS Matiangi and PS Kibicho

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has dropped a bombshell telling off the Internal Security CS and his PS Karanja Kibicho to keep the security personnel they withdrew. The governor he will be protected by the Church and wananichi. Sonko said he no longer needs his security to be restored.



“When Raila Odinga’s security was withdrawn, life went on, when [Mombasa Governor Hassan] Joho’s security was withdrawn life went on, when the security of the other Nasa principals was withdrawn life went on. Even me, life will go on,” he said.

He said he is in good working relations with all Nairobi MCAs despite claims that they have strained relations.

Sonko spoke during a Sunday church service at A.I.P.C.A in Njiru Ward.

He said he and the MCAs are united and working as team.

The Governor was accompanied by over 100 MCAs among them majority leader Abdi Guyo and Chief Whip Chege Mwaura.

Guyo said Sonko is a leader who was overwhelmingly voted for by the Nairobians, therefore deserves respect.

He said the Nairobi Governor should be given time to deliver.

“We will never ever impeach Sonko, take it to the bank. Cartels have no role in Sonko’s leadership,” Guyo said.

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and deal with the cartels frustrating Sonko.

“Let the governor be respected and be given enough security. President Uhuru should move in and ensure that this issue is solved,” he said.

He said the circus revolving around the nomination of deportee lawyer Miguna Miguna should not be a reason for friction between him and the County Assembly.

Sonko dismissed those banking on the alleged bad blood between him and the County Assembly to push for his impeachment to forget it since it will never happen.

“As a parliament, I respect them. They are the ones with the powers to tell me to bring another name, but that will not make us fight. We are playing modern politics in Nairobi,” he said.

Sonko nominated lawyer Miguna Miguna as his deputy and is waiting for vetting and approval from the County Assembly.

“I have chosen Miguna as my deputy and it is the assembly which will decide,” he said.