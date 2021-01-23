Don’t elect fake leaders of “wheelbarrownomics” in 2022 – Hon. Mudavadi warns

Party leader Hon Musalia W Mudavadi has called on Kenyans to make a shrewd choice and elect reputable leaders come 2022.

He said the progressive choice of leaders would redesign the politics of the country and push for people-centered leadership.

He further asserted to a well resourced and independent judiciary to be a pillar for the growth of the country’s judicial institution.

The party leader spoke during the burial service of the late Mama Dinah Isendi Muchelule, mother to Justice Aggrey Muchelule in Emalindi village, Khwisero Sub County in Kakamega.

He called on the political class to play their rightful place and ensure the judicial system is working smoothly for the betterment of protecting the Constitution and disseminating its mandate to the people.

“Politicians must refrain from interfering with the process of looking for the next Chief Justice through the Judiciary Service Commission. We need to have a new CJ who is competent to take Kenya into the next phase,” he said.

He took the time to share his 2022 presidential ambitions in the ceremony. He emphasized the need to rebuild the country’s economy and bring jobs to the youths.

” I know I might not be the right person to succeed President Kenyatta but I have the idea of making Kenya great with excellent economic skills and serving the country with utmost honesty and integrity,” he said

Present were Governor Wycliffe Oparanya(Kakamega), Sen Cleophas Malala(Kakamega), Francis Atwoli(COTU), Hon Christopher Aseka(Khwisero), Hon Emmanuel Wangwe(Majority whip, N.A), Hon Chris Wamalwa(Kiminini), Hon Alfred Agoi(Sabatia), Hon Peter Kaluma(Homa Bay), Hon Beatrice Adagala(Vihiga), Hon Elsie Muhanda(Kakamega), Judiciary fraternity, Regional leaders among other hosts of leaders.