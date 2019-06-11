..don’t come crying to be made president, you sleeping on job as Raila soars the globe- Kalonzo warned

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

As I whistle to bed, let me talk to Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka:

Sir, you were appointed to head JMEC; one of the busiest jobs on planet earth. JMEC monitors/implements the peace process in S. S. The nation is profusely bleeding, the peace process is forever tottering with political players waffling from position to position owing to elite and or ethnic capture.

Kalonzo, you are ever in Kenya, galivanting Ukambani villages like a well fed ibex. Is it that you have already finished your job in South Sudan, or you are a GHOST WORKER busy conning EAC through IGAD?Or you are confirming our worst fears that you are a career criminal?

I thought by now you would be a worker bee, busy burning the midnight oil to heal the differences and build a confidence in consensus between Salva and my brother Riak..And assure the people of South Sudan that you were not just a square peg in a round hole. That you fitted the job and was equal to the TASK.

Instead, you are here shadow-boxing Kivutha Kibwana. You are engaged in high-gear political blackmail, sabotage and domestic terrorism like some political lowlife. This is not the behavious of a diplomat/peace builder. This is the behaviour of a local thug. What message are you sending to the locals in South Sudan and even the warlords! That you are another warlord/despot busy masquerading!

A songbird told me this afternoon that you are very sharp…but your sense of judgment leaves me very disturbed.

I thought you were a DIPLOMAT, I am now discovering that you are just a DEEP-LOW-MAT. Did your mind travel like BAAL in the bible. Did you mind take a leave of absence without notifying you brother?