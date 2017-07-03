“What have you done for Poverty stricken Gatundu People Terrorized by JIGGERS”- Kalonzo asks Uhuru



STATEMENT BY H.E. KALONZO MUSYOKA ON PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA’S UTTERANCES DURING CAMPAIGN TOUR IN UKAMBANI.

My attention has been drawn to reports appearing in a section of the Press attributed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy that belied their frustrations, agony and bitterness after their repeated forays into the Lower Eastern region have failed to bear any tangible results.

During their futile campaigns, both the President and his deputy even went to the extent of telling me to join their sinking Jubilee ship.

It is comical for Uhuru and Ruto to ask me to join them as they march towards Opposition trenches, for that is surely where they will be after NASA takes over power after the August 8th 2017 General Election.

Claims that I have been in leadership for more than 30 years but done nothing for Ukambani are not only false; they are laughable! The fact that I was reelected four times as Mwingi North MP is evidence of the confidence the electorate had on my leadership abilities.

Kenya’s Presidents have been Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki and now Uhuru Kenyatta. Any underdevelopment in any part of Kenya should squarely be blamed on them!

Ironically, even as the President and his deputy launched a tirade of attacks against me, his own Gatundu backyard fares no better than most parts of Ukambani and other rural areas of Kenya in general. Abject poverty, characterized by debilitating jigger menace, as well as alcoholism and drug abuse, pervade the area that so far prides itself in having produced two Presidents of this country — his father Jomo Kenyatta, and Uhuru himself.

Such utterances reflect the state of panic and utter desperation on the part of the President and his deputy. They are trying, too late, to curry favours with a completely disgusted electorate that has already made up their minds to reject the extremely inept, blatantly corrupt and shamelessly tribal Jubilee regime on August 8th.

H.E. HON. STEPHEN KALONZO MUSYOKA

LEADER, WIPER DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT-KENYA AND NASA DEPUTY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE