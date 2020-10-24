Doctors and health workers demand inclusion of ‘Health Service Commission’ in the BBI referendum

Health workers are cusring the BBI secretariat for disregarding recommendations that they presented and were not included in the final BBI report handed over to President Uhuru and Premier Raila Odinga in Kisii. Various professionals including medical doctors association, nurses, clnical officers and lab technologists have asked President Uhuru to ensure the establishment of Health Service Commission is included in the BBI referendum.

Below, Dr Ombati highlights what a proper HSC will be like>

A Proper HSC OR None:

What is a Proper HSC?

1. One that has power to hire, deploy and transfer Health workers in ALL Public Health facilities save for those under Independent Boards of Parastatals.

2. One that can be the Custodian of Schemes of Service for Health Workers thus promoting those that merit.

3. One that has power to monitor the performance of Healthcare workers and reward good performance and sanction underperformance or no performance.

4. One that exercises Disciplinary control and accountability of Health workers in public health facilities.

5. One that has a budget to run a payroll for the Health workers it employs.

What is a BAD HSC which is not worth the time?

1. One that has no clear cut mandate in hiring, deployment, promotion and discipline of the Health care workers.

This is the kind of HSC that is a waste of time and energy because it will only increase red tape and solve nothing. There will be no difference between it and the moribund Kenya Health Professionals Oversight Authority. Just another avenue to create moribund CEOs and waste taxpayers money and lengthen the corruption chain!

The journey for a proper HSC Continues