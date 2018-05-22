DIVERTING ATTENTION From 10Billion NYS Scandal, Statehouse Operatives Order EACC to Raid former CS Kamau Home

Well, Arap Kewa has called out the latest EACC move to raid former CS Michael Kamau residence for evidence as another PR exercise meant to divert attention from the 10billion NYS Scandal>>>

The other arm of corruption is trying hard to divert the attention of the nation from real time corruption.Dont take this @EACCKenya serious,was Michael Kamau out of Kenya for all those years? Shame on you EACC.– Arap Kewa

EACC detectives raided the home of former Transport CS Michael Kamau at Windy Ridge Estate along Pepo Lane in Karen.

The raid took place on Tuesday morning.

It is not clear why the detectives raided Kamau’s home but the Court had allowed the commission to probe him afresh over alleged abuse of office and flouting of tender rules.

Kamau had challenged his prosecution before the Appeal Court, arguing that the anti-graft agency was not properly constituted when the charges were levelled against him.

Kamau was facing charges of flouting procurement procedures in the tender for construction of Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony-Sirisia road.

The Sh33 million tender was awarded to Engiconsult Consulting Engineers.