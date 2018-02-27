DICTATORSHIP NOCKING! Tiaty MP Seeks To Table Bill That’ll Extend Presidential Term Limits To 7 Years

Tiaty MP Kassait Kamket drafts bill seeking to introduce Prime Minister Position who is set to appoint two deputies. The Prime Minister is expected to have executive powers and be the leader of Government business.

The bill further seeks to amend presidential term to a single term of 7 years while having only ceremonial powers and a symbol of national unity.

That the President should be elected after every seven years by Legislators in Parliament as opposed to popular vote by Kenyans.

The bill also seeks to scrap off the Office of the Deputy President.

The bill also seeks to have senators elected by MCAs in future elections.

Bill seeks establishment of office of opposition leader to run opposition affairs.

The bill further seeks to bar Presidential candidates from holding Political Party Offices.