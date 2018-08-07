Details of Secret Meeting between DP Ruto and Mt. Kenya Leaders and His Fear of Raila Odinga Revealed

Details of a three-hour indoor meeting between President William Ruto and a section of Mt Kenya leaders has come afore.

In the meeting, Ruto told the leaders that President Uhuru Kenyatta will personally lead his 2022 campaigns.

The meeting took plaace at Fairmont Hotel in Nanyuki, where he claimed President Kenyatta supports his ambition to lead the country in 2022 and the handshake between the Head of State and opposition leader Raila Odinga has not changed their political vision.

“When campaigns start, the President will personally pick the microphone and traverse the country campaigning for me. On the election date, I am also assured of his vote,” Mr Ruto said, according to an MCA who declined to be named over fears of reprisal from the party. The MCAs received an invitation to the meeting from the Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki.

Those in attendance included Governor Mutahi Kahiga, five MPs and 41 ward representatives. Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu snubbed the meeting on grounds that he did not receive an invitation.

Lawmakers present included Kanini Kega (Kieni), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya), Gichuhi Mwangi (Tetu) and Anthony Kiai (Mukurwei-ni).

But according to Nyeri MP Hon Wambugu, said the meeting was meant to buy out leaders and discuss the Nyeri Town MP’s defiant behaviour.

“The meeting was not important given that I was not invited. Even if had received an invitation. I would not have attended,” he said.

This is the second time the controversial lawmaker has skipped a meeting called by the DP. Mr Wambugu has been denounced by a section of MPs over his remarks that Mr Ruto is not guaranteed Mt Kenya votes in the 2022 elections.

“I have nothing personal against the DP. I only have a problem with him because it seems he does not support the President’s main agenda,” he claimed.