Details of Governor Mutua’s Secret Meeting With Leaders From Ruto’s Backyard

A delegation of leaders from Baringo County led by Baringo Central MP, Joshua Kandie on Thursday August 13, 2020 paid a courtesy call to Machakos County governor Alfred Mutua, who is also eyeing for the 2022 presidency.

The held talks that resolved around paradigm shift, transformational leadership and generational equity.

Taking to his official twitter account, governor Mutua revealed that the leaders had offered him a piece of advice on becoming Kenya’s fifth President.

“Thank you, our warm people of Baringo for your advise on my quest to be Kenya’s fifth President. Your wisdom is greatly valued and I commit to put into practise. Thank you,” he posted on twitter.

Baringo County is part of the larger Rift valley region, where Deputy President Dr William Ruto comes from.

The region has also KANU’s Gideon Moi, who is also eyeing for the country’s topmost political seat come 2022.

Leaders from the region are aligning themselves to different leaders, with some supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga, some Gideon Moi, with some sticking to DP Ruto.

On Tuesday, the DP claimed that there is ‘deep state’ and ‘the system’ that is plotting to rig him out in 2022.

His claims have been dismissed by both Raila and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

