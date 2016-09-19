DETAILED ACCOUNT of HOW Hon Aden Duale was HECKLED and HUMILIATED in Maili Tatu, Meru for INSULTING Raila

Hilarious:
By Onyango Ochieng Jnr
I forgot to tell you that Jubilee parrot Duale was chased on Saturday like a chicken thief in Meru (Maili Tatu) where he had gone to represent Ruto who went to sunbath in Canada.
I also forgot to tell you that it all started when he started to rain invective on the person and character of Raila.
Oh I forgot to tell you how people walked out in droves like Githurai residents walking out of that morning train at railways in town. The remaining ones screamed, heckled and threw barbs at Duale like Mongoose caught trying to catch a chicken, oh like an evil spirit.
Aden Duale had to run away faster than a man being chased by the devil. Apparently he is blaming his tongue for always thinking faster than his brains. Meru people told him to go and disrespect people in his village not MERU
Meanwhile in Wajir the supposed STRONGHOLD of Aden Duale played host to Governor Hassan Joho and it was mad love love from the Somali community to the good governor from Mombasa, check his speech in Wajir today>>>
werson says
wishful thinking from a bitterly jealous cordiot..there are no foolish merians who can do such heathen things.you can only get such things in luo nyanza..we merians behave with decorum.
Anonymous says
An idiot speaking from Eastleigh, you weren’t there period.
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
wameru pia hawapendangi ujinga esp mailitatu ..c kila meru n doggie ya Uhuru
Anonymous says
et unatetea Duale akipigwa mawe ?mbona hautetei
madaktari ambao wamegoma fala wewe
mansuhuth says
Joho the kingpin of coastal province
Nyakwar Kittinya says
Gov Joho is the future of Kenya. After Raila,, then Joho, wapende wasipende.
patratash says
Tuko ngumu na odm,cord,m
Hatupangwi,
EL-CHAPO says
JOHO NI NDUME…
Qeyzyare says
Joho thank you very much for you says
Team mi jublee
#tukopamoja
Isaac Nyahondo says
Throgh Gv Joho and strong ODM,CORD partnership we’ll make it 2017
lamech says
Meru pple have shown high sense of maturity by telling unrealistic politicians like duale the door with their non development agenda its high they start packing,wamekula nyama wakashiba na it has even blocked their thinking capacity Bravo to Maili tatu guys!!
Samwel Jokeya says
Heko. Wameru wamemfurusha mwakilishi Wa DP. Ajifunze adabu kwa wengine. Joho bombs!
Anonymous says
we at Meru hate ruto for publically dismissin our gevernor..MUNYA
Richard Arap says
Good Meru people musikue jubilee prisoners like kikuyus and others.
REAL MGIRIAMA HALISI says
If the writer could be any other tribe, perhaps i could believe but he is an O. just a brainwashed idiot who does writing to massage his political gods.
wambui says
DUALE IS A JUBILEE attack dog.
jubilee pitbull terrier.
M says
Lies will not win next elections. Keen on tho.
Some One says
Truth be told, Kenyans are tired of Jubilee Govt
Kithinji says
Sisi Wameru hatupendi ujinga, Raila has fought for the common mwananchi. What has Dualle done for Kenyans? Shame on him
peter muchiri says
Mimi kama mmeru kura yangu ni kwa cord,sincerely cord have done a lot ,raila u have help kenya to the greatest, si democracy kukomesha wizi was fedha I.e eurobond n.y.s money
value says
raila(baba)2017.that guy will change kenya.
jackson wamalwa says
as a luhya frm bungoma raila tosha.
BISHAR says
Kiboko ya jubilee no rao, come 2017 we will get ride of this dark forces holding the country at ransom and looting public resources without fear
Benardos says
Let’s wait n see if Kenyans are fools to surpot jubilee this time round the God of Jacob n Abraham is there n he living.
MUSTAFA LUTTA says
SIKU YA KUFA NYANI MITI ZOTE HUTELEZA.MJINGA HUPAYUKA.MWENYE HEKIMA KINYWA CHAKE HUNENA MAKUU.
WORIA says
Shame .dog shetani duale kwa kutukana BABA Y KENYA
Alex says
we people of Mailitatu and the entire people of central Igembe we have always voted for RAO and his mp and we will do the same 8/8/2017