DETAILED ACCOUNT of HOW Hon Aden Duale was HECKLED and HUMILIATED in Maili Tatu, Meru for INSULTING Raila



Hilarious:

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

I forgot to tell you that Jubilee parrot Duale was chased on Saturday like a chicken thief in Meru (Maili Tatu) where he had gone to represent Ruto who went to sunbath in Canada.

I also forgot to tell you that it all started when he started to rain invective on the person and character of Raila.

Oh I forgot to tell you how people walked out in droves like Githurai residents walking out of that morning train at railways in town. The remaining ones screamed, heckled and threw barbs at Duale like Mongoose caught trying to catch a chicken, oh like an evil spirit.

Aden Duale had to run away faster than a man being chased by the devil. Apparently he is blaming his tongue for always thinking faster than his brains. Meru people told him to go and disrespect people in his village not MERU

Meanwhile in Wajir the supposed STRONGHOLD of Aden Duale played host to Governor Hassan Joho and it was mad love love from the Somali community to the good governor from Mombasa, check his speech in Wajir today>>>