”I Defeated Uhuru By 1.5Million Votes, IEBC Server Confirmed”- Raila

NASA leader Raila Odinga on Saturday maintained that he defeated President Uhuru Kenyatta with over 1.5 million votes during the August 8 polls.

The opposition Chief told his supporters at Masinde Muliro grounds in Nairobi’s Mathare slums that his votes were systematically deducted while those of Uhuru were added to deny him victory.

He claimed both IEBC and Jubilee knew NASA had won the polls.

Raila said that this why they refused to open the IEBC portal even after being ordered by Supreme Court.

He expressed confidence of trouncing Uhuru in the repeat elections to be conducted in less than 60 days.

In another attack at security officers, Raila claimed that Special Branch officers and NIS were used as Returning Officers in the last month polls.

“We respect our Army and Police but we are telling them not to get involved in election matters. Let Kenyans elect their own leaders,” said Raila.

IEBC in its current form he said cannot conduct credible polls.

“You cannot force Kenyans to go to an election supervised by thieves. We will only go to elections after knowing the referee does not favor any side, ” said NASA leader.

He also claimed that Former Defence Chief Karangi was behind the vote manipulation and display of fake results in the IEBC portal.

Karangi he noted was operating a vote manipulation tallying center in Karen where the rigging took place.

He also criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta over his attack on the judiciary and Chief Justice David Maraga.

Earlier on, Raila told a congregation at St Stephens ACK church along Jogoo road that he is not ready to share power with Uhuru’s led Jubilee government.

The NASA leader dismissed claims by President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP Willian Ruto that he is focused on reintroducing a coalition government.

“We want the whole thing, we will win the Presidential polls and we will win this election very early. We cannot share power with thieves,” Raila stated.

    • you still talk of ICT what do you know of ICT a quack walks in IEBC and configure system with those simple apps installed. bwana if you have a certificate in ICT that taught you what they did then you are no match to those who have real system in their brains. go learn first and know it. Raila will still win even if they Bring Dead Hackers, DeaD Voters, Caanan is AMUST GO. WE ARE IN THE BOOK OF KINGS NOT OF THIEVES YOUNGMAN.

        • let’s be sobber since God is happy with fair and just judgement of our thoughts and remember it’s not supreme court Judges who are the only ones. you are also a judge at your personal level. live alone political alienations, if your judgement is to be based on our the sides argued their cases which side won. remember truth can not be hidden forever.

  9. raila should put on the table how many votes he had n how many Uhuru had as per his tallying station instead of saying his votes were stolen. Kenyans r not as stupid as he assumes.

    • explain the constant percentage in votes,refusal by IEBC to open scrutiny of key contentious areas,y no record of votes frm polling stations,y data from frms 34As were deleted.simple brain work..

  17. Kenya has no room for hypocrites in statehouse and high court,… Both raila to face corruption cases once we win again, for making Kenya to lose all that money bcoz of corrupt deals. Maraga you are a hyena in sheep skin

  20. How do Raila he won 1.5m if what is shown in the server is fake numbers? We should revert to manual if it has become impossible this ICT thing at least for this fresh election.

