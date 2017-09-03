”I Defeated Uhuru By 1.5Million Votes, IEBC Server Confirmed”- Raila

NASA leader Raila Odinga on Saturday maintained that he defeated President Uhuru Kenyatta with over 1.5 million votes during the August 8 polls.
The opposition Chief told his supporters at Masinde Muliro grounds in Nairobi’s Mathare slums that his votes were systematically deducted while those of Uhuru were added to deny him victory.
He claimed both IEBC and Jubilee knew NASA had won the polls.
Raila said that this why they refused to open the IEBC portal even after being ordered by Supreme Court.
He expressed confidence of trouncing Uhuru in the repeat elections to be conducted in less than 60 days.
In another attack at security officers, Raila claimed that Special Branch officers and NIS were used as Returning Officers in the last month polls.
“We respect our Army and Police but we are telling them not to get involved in election matters. Let Kenyans elect their own leaders,” said Raila.
IEBC in its current form he said cannot conduct credible polls.
“You cannot force Kenyans to go to an election supervised by thieves. We will only go to elections after knowing the referee does not favor any side, ” said NASA leader.
He also claimed that Former Defence Chief Karangi was behind the vote manipulation and display of fake results in the IEBC portal.
Karangi he noted was operating a vote manipulation tallying center in Karen where the rigging took place.
He also criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta over his attack on the judiciary and Chief Justice David Maraga.
Earlier on, Raila told a congregation at St Stephens ACK church along Jogoo road that he is not ready to share power with Uhuru’s led Jubilee government.
The NASA leader dismissed claims by President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP Willian Ruto that he is focused on reintroducing a coalition government.
“We want the whole thing, we will win the Presidential polls and we will win this election very early. We cannot share power with thieves,” Raila stated.
Comments
Anonymous says
who counted baba’s votes? these judges will not hear his petition again.
emeka prince says
don’t talk like a fool ok
joseph warui says
he asking good, who counted them if it’s not IEBC.
Anonymous says
Uhuru is a one hell of a winner, I bet it’s unimaginable to overturn a Raila win.
Anonymous says
Uebc portal counted the votes. Bado uko na swali. If not then go for certificate course in ict it can equip u with the basics that can help u understand this things
papilo says
you still talk of ICT what do you know of ICT a quack walks in IEBC and configure system with those simple apps installed. bwana if you have a certificate in ICT that taught you what they did then you are no match to those who have real system in their brains. go learn first and know it. Raila will still win even if they Bring Dead Hackers, DeaD Voters, Caanan is AMUST GO. WE ARE IN THE BOOK OF KINGS NOT OF THIEVES YOUNGMAN.
joseph warui says
woooye we will die before rich canaan if we can’t think,sorry my friend,we live now in canaan where everything was.so if you waiting another canaan.wait a he’ll or heaven where there is no siasa.
Anonymous says
let’s be sobber since God is happy with fair and just judgement of our thoughts and remember it’s not supreme court Judges who are the only ones. you are also a judge at your personal level. live alone political alienations, if your judgement is to be based on our the sides argued their cases which side won. remember truth can not be hidden forever.
Anonymous says
This is funny. it’s not about servers Mzee it’s about form 34A n 34B. what was their total?
Anonymous says
RAILA TIBIM!!!!!!!!!!
emeka prince says
Tialala
Anonymous says
this man should go home rest n wait to join his ancestors aache kutusumbua
joseph warui says
you first go home because from now fare bus up,am sorry to you my friend, think about you, don’t think about others, wooooye.
Nyoix says
Utoshi mbonga, Tango tena
Anonymous says
this guy is a hell of shiate jst go home an sleep ur no longer of age
walter says
raila anashinda mpende msipende watu wa jubilee.
Anonymous says
not at 72 ….expired
Anonymous says
tunajua ako na shinda
Anonymous says
raila should put on the table how many votes he had n how many Uhuru had as per his tallying station instead of saying his votes were stolen. Kenyans r not as stupid as he assumes.
Anonymous says
explain the constant percentage in votes,refusal by IEBC to open scrutiny of key contentious areas,y no record of votes frm polling stations,y data from frms 34As were deleted.simple brain work..
Kipyegon says
Contrary, the server confirmed Uhuru won by 1.4million. You can bribe 4 people but you can’t bribe 19.6 million people, tukutane kwa debe, this tym Uhuru gets 60%
HARON lodie says
uhuru must win again lets vote in jubilee
Anonymous says
we are going to vote
no transmission’s through 4gs N’3gs bt manually.
joseph warui says
uko chini,kura ni mimi niko nayo c-wewe tafadhali.so unapoongea ongea yanayo jenga inch ya kenya please.
Anonymous says
NASA has already won this election comes Nov.through transparent voting. No thought with Nasa leading
Francis says
this old boy is confused. he should go tell the grandchildren the rhetorics and riddles
Anonymous says
kitendawili turns to katendawili
Ronaldo says
Vifaranga can’t win in a free and fair exercise…that is why they rant at Maraga team… Infact if they ler the court Registrar team access the server, RAO would have been declared PORK.
joseph warui says
If me is you,i first win my homepage when I go out.
Kipyegon says
Kenya has no room for hypocrites in statehouse and high court,… Both raila to face corruption cases once we win again, for making Kenya to lose all that money bcoz of corrupt deals. Maraga you are a hyena in sheep skin
Kipyegon says
Jubilee is eager for the date of election to shame the corrupt NASA judges
Steve says
I really wonder how can raila win in Kenya.we are the one who voted for Uhuru and we still have votes.let’s meet in dembee.
kirui says
How do Raila he won 1.5m if what is shown in the server is fake numbers? We should revert to manual if it has become impossible this ICT thing at least for this fresh election.
Dave says
How comes, the supreme court says there were irregularities but Raila says that the computer server has stored more votes for him. The best thing would have been to recount the physical votes.
Anonymous says
tialalatibim tibim tibim tialala tibim , tolk n tolk then baadae give out de sword.
Learning something says
LORD Jesus reign in our nation kenya.
Pastor Ken says
What A U Doing To Baba Surely God Sees Far