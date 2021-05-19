DEEP STATE in deep shit as ODM wins Bonchari by-election, resurgent Raila powered to 2022

Former Prime minister Raila Odinga’s party ODM candidate Engineer Pavel Oimeke emerged the winner of the hotly contested Bonchari constituency by election, the win powers Baba’s 2022 race and confirms Gusiiland is his BEDROOM !

Engineer Oimeke, a former Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority director, garnered 8,049 votes to emerge victorious.

Jubilee Party’s Zebedeo Opore got 7,279 votes to take second position while UDA’s Teresa Bitutu took position three with 6,964 votes.

On Tuesday, Oimeke had to wade through what he he described as the’ sweltering heat of intimidation and harassment of many of his supporters to secure sweet victory’.

In the larger scheme of things, the election provided the ODM party in Kisii with a new platform to consolidate its new gains.

It is the first seat parliamentary seat for the party after a loss in 2018.

No other MP save for Senator Sam Ongeri and Woman rep were elected on the ODM ticket.