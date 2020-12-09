Lying to poor citizens with a straight face

BREAKING NEWS:

A man in a hot air balloon realized he was lost. He reduced altitude and spotted a woman below. He descended a little more and shouted, ‘”Can you help me? I promised a friend I would meet him an hour ago, but I don’t know where I am.

The woman below replied “You’re in a hot air balloon hovering approximately 30 feet above the ground. You’re between 40 and 41 degrees north latitude and between 59 and 60 degrees west longitude.”

“You must be an engineer,” said the balloonist.” I am,” replied the woman, “How did you know?”

Well answered the balloonist, “Everything you told me is technically correct, but I’ve no idea what to make of your information, and the fact is I am still lost. Frankly, you’ve not been much help at all. If anything, you’ve delayed my trip.”

The woman below responded, “You must be a politician.”

“I am” replied the balloonist. “But how did you know?.

“Well” said the woman, “You don’t know where you are or where you are going. You have risen to where you are due to a large quantity of hot air. You made a promise which you’ve no idea how to keep, and you expect people beneath you to solve your problems. The fact is you are in exactly the same position you were in before we met, but now, somehow, its all my fault.”

#PoliticalEducationKE