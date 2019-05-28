Decamp from Jubilee party, its a fraud, full of lies : Buzeki tells Kenyans

Renowned businessman Zedekiah Bundotich alias Buzeki has asked Kenyans who support Jubilee Party to consider withdrawing their support, arguing that the President Uhuru Kenyatta-lead outfit cheated them.

For the past two years, President Kenyatta has been rallying for his Big Four agenda, besides intensifying the fight against corruption.

“During the next five years, I will dedicate the energy, time and resources of my administration to the Big Four,” President Kenyatta said in a previous function as quoted by the Nation.

However, Buzeki now says the Jubilee Party has failed Kenyans, adding that most of the promises that were given are yet to be realised by the government.

He took a swipe at both the ‘Kieleweke’ and ‘Tangatanga’ factions, insisting that early campaigns are a manifestation that Jubilee leaders cheated Kenyans on their manifesto.

“We were conned that after re-electing Jubilee they would work day and night to deliver on their 2013/2017 pledges. Hot air!!, instead they have split to ‘Kieleweke’ and ‘Tangatanga’ which was not part of the deal. Ditch Jubilee! Nothing to lose! Salvage BIG 4 & Save face.” he tweeted.

Buzeki cut his links with Deputy President William Ruto, accusing his handlers of mistreatment. He claimed that they had threatened to deny him the Jubilee ticket come 2022.

The flamboyant businessman has since joined Chama Cha Mashinani, a party that is owned by former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto.