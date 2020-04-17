Dear Uhuru, please allow DP Ruto to give coronavirus update, make Kalenjins happy again!

Photo: President Uhuru and Kapseret MP hon Oscar Sudi a surrogate of DP Ruto

By Jerome Ogola

President Uhuru, CS Mutahi and CAS Mwangingi have been giving coronavirus updates on a rotational basis

They should now consider including DP Ruto in the duty roster. They should let William release the “resuluts”, at least once,this will make tanga tanga great again!

The DP ranks high in the hierarchy of power, as he has always reminded us that he isn’t a mukasa or a mad man, but the country’s DP

This has always left us worried if indeed he is the country’s DP, because when a lady walks into your house and tells you she is a lady, then chances are that she might not be

Now we need to see it practically, that he is indeed part of this country’s top leadership, and we need to see the DP flanked by the CS, CAS, PS, police IG, KDF CDF etc before a battery of cameras

That one man guitar press briefing, flanked by a battalion of flags, wasn’t assuring enough

This will afford Kalenjins and tangatanga mujahideens the much needed orgasm, after a series of political setbacks

They badly need some photos to post online and some little bragging to do

Ama namna gani wangwana?

In other news, the country’s strategic grain reserve, presently, doesn’t have even one gorogoro of maize or any grain

The silos are as empty as the head of that politician untold you about. The halls are serving as huge brothels for rats, mice and other rodents

The concerned ministry had a reason not to restock. Why do it when coronavirus might sweep the country, leaving the grain to waste away

Anyway, the agriculture CS has now authorized importation of maize. As quick as a quickie, the cartels will ship in maize that Kenya will consume for the next 20 years or so, leaving the farmer “ajipange” with his produce