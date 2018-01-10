”Dear Uhuru, You Can’t Dump Eugene Wamalwa, We Will Join NASA”-Luyha Leaders Warn

The decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to throw Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa under the bus has not gone down well with a section of leaders from Western Kenya.
Kimilili MP Didymus Barasa, who was elected on a Jubilee ticket, said he will lead leaders who had been elected on the ruling party ticket in joining the National Super Alliance (NASA) if Uhuru doesn’t re-appoint Eugene Wamalwa.
“CS Wamalwa was the face of Jubilee in Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia Counties. Kicking him out has eroded the gains Jubilee had made in the region. We shall have no business remaining in Jubilee after the ouster of our team leader Wamalwa,” Didimus told The Standard.
The legislator further faulted Uhuru and his deputy for sidelining members of the Luhya community from chairing any House Committees unlike in the eleventh parliament.
“We tried to lobby during the Parliamentary Group meeting for some of our members to lead the committees in vain. We instead ended up being duped and shortchanged by our colleagues,” the MP told the same publication.
He went on to say that although Ken Lusaka Senate speaker position is powerful it was of little consequence to the region.
Comments
Romufa says
Which luhyas are these fools talking about? More than 90% are in Nasa if not all. Wape chakula wale hawa wanajiita luhya elder, ni njaa wanayo, wajinga hawa. And this guy called Eugene is that most useless and worthless in luhyaland, a tumbocrat.
nyakundi says
Hata mimi nashangaa waluhya gani. And all luhya land is NASA. You rigged for jubilee to be elected MP.
Wewe enda Kwa independents NASA hapana
Anonymous says
we do not want hyenas in NASA,”Eunice” amezoea kutumiwa na kutemwa,he has been accusing NASA leaders and supporters atajua hajui.Let him wait another position 2021 where he will be used again for 2022.He’s dead politically thanks to Senate speaker Ken Lusaka for finishing “Eunice”
Anonymous says
The Bukusu people of the Luhya Nation are very interesting. What value has Eugene Wamalwa added to the Luhya Nation by being in Jubilee? When will they wake up to the fact that Jubilee sees them as beggers in the land of Uthamakistan? Please, stand up as men of valor by joining Senator Wetangula to liberate yourselves from the tyranny of Kikuyu thieves and tribalists.