”Dear Uhuru, You Can’t Dump Eugene Wamalwa, We Will Join NASA”-Luyha Leaders Warn

The decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to throw Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa under the bus has not gone down well with a section of leaders from Western Kenya.

Kimilili MP Didymus Barasa, who was elected on a Jubilee ticket, said he will lead leaders who had been elected on the ruling party ticket in joining the National Super Alliance (NASA) if Uhuru doesn’t re-appoint Eugene Wamalwa.

“CS Wamalwa was the face of Jubilee in Bungoma and Trans-Nzoia Counties. Kicking him out has eroded the gains Jubilee had made in the region. We shall have no business remaining in Jubilee after the ouster of our team leader Wamalwa,” Didimus told The Standard.

The legislator further faulted Uhuru and his deputy for sidelining members of the Luhya community from chairing any House Committees unlike in the eleventh parliament.

“We tried to lobby during the Parliamentary Group meeting for some of our members to lead the committees in vain. We instead ended up being duped and shortchanged by our colleagues,” the MP told the same publication.

He went on to say that although Ken Lusaka Senate speaker position is powerful it was of little consequence to the region.