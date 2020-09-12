“Dear RAILA, stop accusing RUTO of the sins you are guilty of”

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr.

It is these kind of shows that implant Ruto into the hearts and minds, of those kids born after 1996- bread and butter generation.

We criticize him for every sin we are guilty of committing. We celebrate our economic criminals, defend them like we are hired by corruption as it’s bodyguard.

We recklessly trounce Covid 19 directives and protocols then hold the mirror HIGH UP to Ruto.

We are feeding a monster of victimhood –Ruto’s beast.

We are turning into his inadvertent salesmen.

Think about normal bars, and those expensive sports lounges(bars), Wines and Spirits and waiters and bouncers, and beer suppliers. They are closed. Investments lost, jobs lost under the toga of Corona.

Soon landlords will demand their pound of flesh, like the Merchants of Venice, from these bars and their employees. Then banks will come in to demand their loans pumped into these businesses as capital, initial outlay, or additional investment.

When we hold these rallies, does it mean Corona only resides in bars! Are the owners of these establishments reduced to fish whose tears go unnoticed by the waters?

I have read all arguments and smear advanced against Ruto. They are elitist, silly, and colossally stupid. In the eyes of the common man, the people fighting Ruto are beginning to sound too personal, like a grudge of a man dating your ex-wife.

I don’t support Ruto, but this miasma of overconfidence and addiction to double-speak is making our camp look like ordained idiots.

Let’s raise this game. Let’s have universal standards. Let’s make this game more intellectually stimulating.

Otherwise, the worst may just happen. This boy may just give us a pounding. He is winning souls, and gaining traction.

He gives to the church, we complain! He gives you communities, we still complain! By Kenyan standards, Ruto is not even in Top 50 richest Kenyans. What are we giving to the common man who needs direct uplift? Yes you can build a road, but does it occur to you that to start even a Mama Chapo business I need a capital which that road can’t put in my pocket?

Only those in denial will reject this truth.

Let’s game up comrades and friends. Calling him a thief, and hoping to fly that kite, means the owners of that narrative don’t read Auditor-General, and EACC reports. It’s a narrative designed for idiots.

Let’s keep it intellect and raise the game. This strategic inertia is ONLY building Gladiator Kipchirchir Kipruto.