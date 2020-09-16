Dear Raila, please note that Ruto is idle in office, just a principal assistant to a boss who doesn’t like him

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

Raila even blames RUTO for distributing handouts, and other goodies then derogatively ask ” where was he all these 8 years yet he is the deputy president?”

Raila invented this constitution, the most progressive in Africa. He knows Article 146(1) and 147 is clear; Ruto is only relevant when the president DIES or RESIGN or goes MAD.

Uhuru did not die, he did not resign and did not go MAD. Not yet!

Beyond that, Ruto is just like a walking stick: A principal assistant!

Skip the hollow rhetoric of an office, the functions are zero. Zilch! In reality, even the CAS, who is a messenger between the Minister and the PS has something to do, unlike Ruto’s position which is that of a vulture.

How then Raila turn to ask where Ruto was or is; sounds very very very funny. Either Baba has not read the law, or he is inventing nonexistent powers and donating to Ruto, powers not sanctioned by the law. I call it disinheriting facts!

I support Baba with every bone inside my body. But let’s raise the game. This hate and hysteria are no longer selling. It’s founded on the supposition that Kenyans are semiliterate of poor readers, the same miasma of overconfidence that failed Napoleon in his military misadventure in Moscow in 1812.

Let’s keep this game intellectual. Kids born after 1996, find some of this lies very disgusting. They are the ones you see flocking his rallies. They are only giving Ruto WINGS to FLY, as we continue playing OSTRICH by burying our heads in the SAND.

RAISE the GAME!

Comments:

Nixon Otieno: Someone is misadvising Raila to keep hammering the “Ruto is a thief” narrative which, as you’ve said, isn’t selling. Ruto is a thief, definitely, but his ardent supporters feel that he is a better thief because he shares with them the loot. And now you have Raila hammering him for sharing his loot. He is giving Ruto more supporters

Beavon Magare: You are very right. Emotionally, Ruto is connecting well with the populace whereas Baba is loosing grassroot support heavily.

As you say, UP THE GAME BABA. UP THE GAME.



Freddie Franck: You have missed the point. By such a great margin, that I would want to imagine that my great friend and brother Alberto Nyakundi Amenya BananaPeddler has called you aside and shared some Sugoi uji with you.

See, a principal assistant is more of a co-leader. An advisor. A confidant. A consultant.

Between 2013 to 2017, Ruto delivered. They governed jointly. Overborrowed. Overspent. Overstole. Killed and maimed opponents. They were brothers.

Your write up is a shameless affront to the intelligence of many witty Kenyans who have helplessly watched Uhuruto run down the economy.

Absolving Ruto from the Jubilee inept leadership and mess could be the highest level of hypocrisy cunningly scribed ever!

JOmulloh Augo: William Samoei Ruto has a central role in jubilee government. He made decisions on over half of government posts and contracts.

The only mistake he made, which he’s made from the time he joined moi as a gun for hire, was to see politics as transactional. Ruto stands for nothing, and for that reason, doesn’t think people need to be enabled through government resources, but that people are to be bought to have free access to the government resources

Ruto Will Never Be President



Issa Haji Abdullahi: NONSENSE!! Ruto was co-principal of alcoholic,do less, incapacitated President, Uhuru hasn’t changed by the way.. It’s no secret Ruto runned the show for 5years uninterrupted, urinating on our nostrils like he is the elected President,daring everyone he comes across,, he Ruto stole everything along the way, built mansions&bought helicopters using public resources shamelessly, accumulating wealth beyond our imaginations. He is yet to declare his worth.

Now that he has been tamed and reduced to a blogger, an outsider running mad like headless chicken, you can’t come here questioning the ENIGMA for asking that basic question,! what has Ruto done as co-principal from 2013 to 2017?! No sympathy for the gatekeeper of Arror&Kimwarer Dam.