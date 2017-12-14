Dear Nairobians, Let’s Give Governor Mike Sonko A Chance To Deliver

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana Peddler)

I want to express my dissatisfaction over the mediocrity and discourtesy exhibited by fellow NASA supporters over Nairobi governor H.E. Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

Before I proceed, let remind you of a proverb which says “A still tongue makes a wise head” You see comrades, you talk too much. But I understand your frustrations nevertheless. As former English novelist Agatha Christie observed “Very few of us are what we seem” I countenance that that it is good for you to talk and make noise until things are rightly done.

But see, you guys are poor students of history because if you were to learn from Winston Churchill, he proffered that “Inasmuch as courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen” It is too early, so please shut up for once!

To begin with, I want to remind you that Nairobi has only one Governor, Mike Sonko. He was democratically elected and legally declared winner by IEBC umpire. He is firmly in charge of the County. Whether you call him names, whether you insult him from morning to evening, whether you climb to the top of the tallest mountain and deliver a harangue to him, he is and will remain your governor until the next election.

Personally, I voted for the then incumbent Dr. Evans Kidero. But one thing I am sure of though, you cannot compare Sonko and Kidero. You see, “Vision without action is daydream. Action without vision is nightmare” The different between Kidero and Sonko is like day and night. In light of that fact, Kidero had vision for Nairobi but when the time came, he failed to act. Sonko had a vision and he is evidently acting.

After all, success consists of doing the common things of life uncommonly well.

Surely, it is disrespectable for classless idiots to purport to hurl oral stones at the distinguished person of our able governor. For heaven’s sake, this man was elected by more than a staggering six hundred thousand Kenyans – I, excluded. Consequently, let it sink deep in your skull that when you insult him, you are directly insulting close to seven hundred thousand great men and women who voted for him. Oh! One more thing, my humble governor is a graduate.

For those who know not, I admire Sonko because you and I know he is an anti-corruption crusader and a human rights activist. He fights for the progress of our country. He hates corruption. To prove he is too strong to be shaken, he takes on the high and mighty in society whenever he discovers that they are oppressing the powerless. To confirm that he is too courageous to be fearful, Sonko puts in their position the County Government superintendents that catch the corruption bug that manifests in outright diversion of budgetary allocations, wastage illegality and indiscipline. He fearlessly voices his opinion freely in favor of the oppressed. Sonko strives to get his facts right before venturing to take any action. He buttresses his actions with unassailable evidence based on facts and figures. Sincerely, I admire his doggedness and hard work because he does not allow sentiments and hearsay to vitiate his reasoning.

It is true, you cannot stand his leadership. I concur. But why can’t you relocate back to your village until he exhausts his term in office? After all, Nairobi is not the only county in Kenya.

Whether you call him illiterate or not, he still remains your governor. Whether you say he is remote-controlled or not, he is the man in charge of City Hall. Whether you elect to damage his character or not, he is still the man in charge of your revenue. Sadly, there is nothing you can do about it. After all, with all your master degrees and PhDs what have you done to change the livelihoods of the people around you starting with your neighbours? Question begs, with all your amazing grammars full of discombobulating lexicons, how many village voters can you successfully convince to vote for you in an election contest, let alone the sophisticated Nairobi denizens? Why jealously take petty exception to the governor’s semantics yet what he has achieved, you will never get close? Why are we embarrassing our maker with petty jealousy?

Long story short, it is an open secret that there can only be one governor in Nairobi County. There is only one governor at in Nairobi County. There will be only one governor of Nairobi County. And that that governor is MIKE MBUVI SONKO. Anything else is just a heavy load of shit. Anyone else is an imposter.

Long story short, before I retire my pen, I also have a bone to pick with His Excellency the governor’s social media handlers especially Facebook. They are doing a great job albeit I take exception to the way they sometimes give away the boss’s integrity through some postings. They should zip up and improve the quality of posts they publish. Kindly eschew responding to every Tom Dick and Harry. Always know you are the face of the Governor. You represent the image and character of his person through what you post because he is widely read both home and abroad. Always proofread every post before you press the ‘post’ button to eliminate the ungrammaticalness that might give petty traducers reason to bicker at Mdosi.

[email protected]

The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii County