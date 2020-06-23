Dear Itumbi, tell us more about your boss’ health, losing hair, drying skin, 32 kids and NOT Raila schedule

Dennis Itumbi has insisted that Raila Odinga left the country and is currently in Abu Dhabi awaiting a connecting flight to China (for allegedly medical attention). He has provided details that should settle the matter although he did not attach a single document, not even a photoshop…

Now, be that as it may be; why is Itumbi so obsessed with Raila Odinga? Can’t he focus on his boss’ real TORMENTOR one Uhuru wa Kenyatta? Raila will not even be on the ballot, they (Camp Ruto) may most likely face Musalia Mudavadi/Dr Mukhisa Kituyi or even Isaac Ruto? why focus on Raila.

Here are some of the reactions/response to Itumbi tweet:

@AdemaP: Perhaps it is high time Itumbi told us what ails his small god, why he loses weight so often, why his skin is pealing off, dry and rough skin, why he is losing hair, why mama watoto looks miserable/troubled like a wife of a village drunkard, or may be tells us about his alleged 32 kids

Kitendawili? Kitendawili? ni mwizi na anatembea marehemu?……………………

Omondi Tek Ta@Tekkta Replying to @OleItumbi and @RailaOdinga: You are here yelling and yelping telling us about RAO’s health. How healthy are you yourself ? You could not even impregnate Maribe. RAO was tortured at Nyayo house but still managed to perform simple tasks like becoming a father. Kojoa ulale . Ong’er

Amicus Nyarombo Maler @NevilOpiyo Replying to @OleItumbi : Dear Itumbi, Baba has nine lives. He won’t die today or even in the near future. What I can tell you without fear that you will die soon and tutakula na kucheka ukizikwa.

KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H@kpmurkomen Replying to @OleItumbi and @RailaOdinga: Nifundishe kunyamaza… quick recovery but wait, have not confirmed myself.

Muhammad Nyamwanda@Nyamwanda Replying to @OleItumbi..and as sure as night follows day you will change this story again and then some coz it’s all a fable

Immutable @pauldaviddavies : Dennis should be giving us update on Kamarinyi International Stadium, not Raila. Raila ins an opposition leader.